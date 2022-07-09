Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

PIF 2022: China, security and climate change - why this year's Pacific Islands Forum will be most significant in years

12 minutes to read
PM Jacinda Ardern Addresses Lowy Institute from Sydney

PM Jacinda Ardern Addresses Lowy Institute from Sydney

Michael Neilson
By
Michael Neilson

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Leaders from 18 Pacific countries are set to descend on Suva, Fiji, this week for what is shaping up to be the most significant Pacific Islands Forum in recent memory. Discussions about regional security will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.