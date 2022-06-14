Sāmoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Sāmoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa says her country and China have no plans under way to develop military ties.

Mataʻafa also stated China's recent bid to set up a security agreement with Pacific island countries should be considered at the upcoming regional Pacific Islands Forum.

Mataʻafa made the comments today shortly after her first bilateral meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Wellington.

It was also Mataʻafa's first official bilateral overseas trip since becoming Sāmoa's first female prime minister last year.

Her visit comes after months of rising tensions over China's overtures in the region, starting with a security deal signed with the Solomon Islands that triggered fears it was seeking to establish a military base in the Pacific.

Then China sought a wide-reaching agreement with 10 nations and its foreign minister Wang Yi embarking on a regional tour, also raising questions about the strength of New Zealand's relationships coming out of Covid-19.

That agreement was ultimately rejected by Pacific nations, Mataʻafa at the time saying they "did not have enough time to look at it" and also that any issue requiring the region's view should come through the Pacific Islands Forum.

Sāmoa had recently signed a bilateral agreement with China to strengthen diplomatic relations between the countries.

Asked about comments by Ardern, that New Zealand welcomed investment from China but was concerned about militarisation or increased security efforts in the region, Mataʻafa said: "There are no discussions between Sāmoa and China on militarisation at all."

She said the Pacific nations would discuss China's proposals at the Pacific Islands Forum due to take place from July 12-14.

"The issue needs to be considered in the broader context," she said.

Mataʻafa was also asked about how likely it was for the forum to find agreement on such matters.

"Although the issue arose out of the agreement between the Solomon Islands and China, the issue needs to be considered in the broader context of what we have in place, and what we want to do in terms of security provisions," she said.

She was also asked about concerns from the smaller island nations over forum leadership issues that were only resolved this month

"We're very confident those northern members of the family are returning to the fold," she said.

"There's a requirement to ensure that the process of leaving the forum by the northerners will be halted.

"So everyone has to sign on by the end of June. And then to have a finalised when the leaders meet in July."

Ardern said the regional Biketawa Declaration also provided that the Pacific Island forum was the place for issues that affected regional security.

"We come together and we discuss those as a region within the forum."

She also said Pacific nations still had the sovereign right to decide their own future.

The discussions came after Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta last night spoke with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi over Zoom.

In a Ministry of Foreign and Affairs statement, Mahuta said she acknowledged China has been present in the Pacific for a long time, but "underlined the importance of engagement taking place in a manner that advances Pacific priorities, is supportive of Pacific regional institutions such as the Pacific Islands Forum, and addresses the significant challenges in the region".

Mahuta also brought up human rights issues in Xinjiang, the erosion of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong, and the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, among other issues.

Mataʻafa was officially welcomed onto Parliament grounds this morning with a pōwhiri before joining Ardern for a bilateral meeting.

Mata'afa's visit also comes 60 years after Sāmoa's independence, and the Treaty of Friendship between the two countries was signed. It is the third visit by a foreign head of state since the pandemic began in 2020, and the first at Parliament grounds.

She also formally welcomed Ardern and a New Zealand delegation for the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship in August.

Mata'afa was also asked about seasonal workers, which Samoa had "slowed down".

She said the New Zealand scheme was well run but there were some concerns around the loss of workers in its own development sectors in Sāmoa.

Originally it was intended to send unemployed workers to Australia and New Zealand, but now the civil service and the manufacturing sectors were being hit by experienced employees leaving.

"We need to have a bit more balance," Mata'afa said.

On the Dawn Raids, Mata'afa said she welcomed Ardern's formal ceremonial apology last year.

"When we all live together it's important to settle grievances and differences," she said.

Climate change had also been discussed by the pair and New Zealand's increase in funding for Sāmoa's plans to tackle it.