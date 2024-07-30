



Patrick Lam won two gold awards in this year's competition. Photos / George Novak

The Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Awards is an annual competition where bakers across the country compete in 11 categories.

Lam’s steak and cheese came sixth place in its category, as did his bacon and egg pie.

Chicken and vegetable was close behind in seventh place and his roast lamb and sweet curry sauce took ninth place.

Other victors from Bay of Plenty and surrounding districts include Miss Peggy Zhang from Kitchen Republic in Tauranga, who scored a silver award for her Sunday Roast - Lamb Pie in the Cafe Boutique category.

Fiona Carnegie from Robert Harris Cafe Matamata came seventh in Cafe Boutique with a chicken and leek with a parmesan crumble.

Busy with pies for the Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards on judging day. Photo / Michael Craig

Kai Mong’s slow-cooked peppered blade steak with aged vintage cheddar from Sweet Painted Lady Cafe in Taupō came ninth in the same category.

Silver award winner Martyn Mayston from the Bake Shack in Mount Maunganui was successful in the commercial/wholesale category.

Kerry Orchard from Gourmet Foods Ltd in Tauranga earned a bronze award in the same category.

Matamata’s Ny Chan’s steak and gravy pie came 10th from Ronnie’s Cafe Matamata and Ramsey Ra from Paihia bakery came eighth in the Gourmet Meat category for a roast duck pie.

NZ Bakels managing director Brent Kersel said more bakers were giving the Gourmet Meat category a go with it being the third largest category.

“Right from the very first round of the Gourmet Meat judging, there were some really stand-out pies coming through with exceptional pastry making it a challenge to score on and then an abundance of flavour innovation.

“We had smoked trevally with peas, carrots, beans and corn; Mexican venison; beef brisket with beer, cheese and jalapeno; spicy prawn; beef moussaka and even an old-fashioned mutton pie.

“So much variety and we know pie fans want that variety from time to time. But when it comes to steak and cheese and mince cheese, they really are our ‘iconic’ pies, and being the two top entry categories shows how they are still the staple of bakeries, especially when the pastry has beautiful layering and a rich, moist and well-balanced filling. For me, you can’t beat a mince and cheese pie.”