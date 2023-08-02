Don Shatford (left) and Doug Brown enjoying a bite to eat at Patrick's Pies in Bethlehem after Patrick Lam won Bakels NZ supreme award for one of his pies. Photo / Alex Cairns

More than 200 award-winning roast duck, onion and mushroom pies were sold at Bay of Plenty baker Patrick Lam’s Tauranga and Rotorua stores in one day after he reclaimed a champion piemaker title.

Lam, of Patrick’s Pies Gold Star Bakery, was crowned pie king for the eighth time at the 25th Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards in Auckland on Tuesday night.

He won the supreme gold award for his roast duck, onion and mushrooms pie in the gourmet meat category.

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times, Lam said it was “amazing” to have won and he was “so happy” about the new and “unique” flavours he created.

“We actually tried to enter duck for the last couple of times but [we weren’t] successful.”

Jessica Lam, Darren Lam, Lay Phan Ho, Patrick Lam and Lawrence Lam from Patrick’s Pies Gold Star Bakery celebrate their supreme win at the 25th Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards on Tuesday night. Photos / Supplied

Lam said his bakers made more than 200 roast duck, onion and mushroom pies yesterday, which were all sold out. He said they were limited by the number of duck breasts they could buy.

He said winning the award was “a big surprise” and bakers were “rushing” to make more pies.

Asked how he celebrated the win, Lam said: “We had a few drinks up until 1.30am and tried to go to sleep because we know all the media will ring us in the morning. I got my first phone call at 6.50am.”

Lam thanked Bakels NZ for creating the competition.

“It’s very good for us and it means a lot for us to win the award.”

Speaking to customers at Lam’s Tauranga store at lunchtime yesterday, Katikati resident Doug Brown said it was “wonderful” to be eating one of Lam’s pies.

Brown said his favourite was the steak and mushroom pie and he had been a customer for five or six years.

He was having lunch with his friend Don Shatford - the pair typically went once a fortnight to the Tauranga store.

Shatford said his favourite was the chicken and cranberry and it was “bloody good” to be eating one of the pie king’s pies.

Pauline Burrell said she had been a customer for “years” with her favourite being the steak and oyster pie.

“But I’m just going to try some [new ones] since the duck one’s out.”

Burrell was trying the roast pork belly pie with apple sauce and cheese, and a roast pork pie with caramelised onion, creamy mushroom and cheese.

She was hoping to get the award-winning roast duck, onion and mushroom pie but was told there was none available at the time and there would be more later in the afternoon.

“I live in Auckland but I keep coming back here.”

Donna Ellingham at Patrick’s Pies in Bethlehem. Photo / Alex Cairns

Donna Ellingham, who worked in Bethlehem, said she had been a customer for four months and her favourite was the potato top pie.

“To be very honest, I almost didn’t come because I was like, the line is going to be out the door.

“It feels amazing because I really didn’t think I was going to get one...” she said with a laugh.

Oksana and Anthony Baker with their daughter Eloise (3) at Patrick's Pies in Bethlehem. Photo / Alex Cairns

Oksana Baker was with her family and said her favourite pie was the chicken and mushroom. She had been a customer for about three years.

Anthony Baker said their intention was to try the roast duck pie but they did not have any at the time. They planned to come back and try it at another time.

“We live near and we come quite often because these little ones [their children] often say, ‘We need a pie today’ or ‘We need a sausage today’.

“We probably come by once every couple [of] weeks. I guess it’s our excuse for coming as well.”

Patrick Lam’s 2023 Supreme Pie Award winners:

Gourmet Meat - Roast Duck, Onion and Mushrooms - SUPREME/GOLD AWARD

Vegetarian - Stir Fry Vegetables - GOLD AWARD

Chicken and Vegetable - GOLD AWARD

Steak and Gravy - SILVER AWARD

Pat Lam’s supreme winning pies

2019 - Mince and cheese

2018 - Roast pork, mushroom and cheese

2016 - Bacon and egg

2010 - Bacon and egg

2009 - Creamy bacon, mushroom and cheese

2004 - Mince and cheese

2003 - Mince and cheese

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.