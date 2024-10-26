Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Philip Polkinghorne’s meth purchase: Dealer supplied $14,000 worth of drugs, then tried to blackmail eye surgeon after Pauline Hanna’s death

By
Investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Philip Polkinghorne has been found not guilty of murdering his wife Pauline Hanna in 2021. Video / NZ Herald

Philip Polkinghorne spent $14,000 on a single methamphetamine deal, buying 56g from a dealer who then tried to blackmail him after Pauline Hanna’s death.

As police investigated the eye surgeon’s possible role in his wife’s death – and after discovering drugs at his Remuera home – the dealer later contacted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand