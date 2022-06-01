Health Minister Andrew Little gave his views on the results of the independent Pharmac Review. Video / Mark Mitchell

A review of Pharmac has found the drug-buying agency is getting some of the best prices possible but has contributed to health inequality for Māori and Pacific peoples.

And people with rare disorders have faced disproportionately negative health outcomes because of systemic failings, the review found.

The agency had a difficult job but needed to improve transparency and have more empathy for consumers, the review panel added.

The review also found the Ministry of Health should overhaul guidance for the public sector medicines strategy.

"The existing strategy is widely considered to be out of date because of changes in the medicines and wider health sectors in the past 15 years," the panel said.

"It does not, for example, account for the emergence of treatments for some cancers or costly biological medicines that are individually targeted to patients with rare disorders."

An analysis of Pharmac's decision-making process found equity considerations were not given enough weight in investment decisions.

Investment in cancer medicines had tended to favour urban residents and ethnicities other than Māori and Pacific peoples, the panel added.

The review into Pharmac was announced in March last year. An interim report was then released nine months later.

Health Minister Andrew Little then received the independent review's final report.

An embargoed copy of the 136-page independent report was released shortly before a scheduled press conference with Little this morning.

The review found all countries were facing pressures on pharmaceutical budgets.

It said regardless of how much money was spent, increasingly tough decisions had to be made about what drugs taxpayers should fund.

"Given this environment, it is difficult to conceive of a situation where anything other than a fixed-budget, centralised specialist function would achieve better pharmaceutical assessment and cost management results," the report found.

Former Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin chaired the review panel.

The panel said for now, it made sense for Pharmac to continue as a Crown entity but in future it could be worth reassessing the agency's role in the health system.

The final report also said Pharmac was having to contend with a proliferation of new medicines and pharmaceutical companies.

Little said today the drug-buying system was set up nearly three decades ago and with Health NZ reforms starting next month, it made sense to reassess Pharmac.

"The panel found Pharmac's model has delivered significant benefits, but to achieve its purpose these benefits need to be shared more equitably across our communities, especially for Māori and Pacific peoples."

The review blasted Pharmac for a lack of transparency, saying the agency at times withheld information or redacted information.

Little said he expected the agency to be less cloistered and if Pharmac officials failed to become more transparent, health ministers could remove board members.

National Party health spokesman Dr Shane Reti said the report revealed major deficiencies which the Government had failed to fix.

"It is no wonder Health Minister Andrew Little has hidden this report from the public for four months."

He said National had previously voiced concerns about Pharmac not achieving savings, and contributing to inequities for Māori.

But Labour had created new health bureaucracies rather than address these issues, Reti said.

Act Party health spokeswoman Brooke van Velden said Labour was pressured into commissioning the review and the findings were damning.

"They then tried to bury it for months, before finally releasing it today when they probably hoped news of the Prime Minister's meeting with the President would distract from the damning findings."

She said the review found Pharmac staff, rather than clinical experts or people with patient experience, were making decisions about life-saving medicines.

Debate over unfunded drugs re-emerged in April this year after the Cancer Control Agency said many people were missing out on potentially life-saving treatments.

The agency identified 20 gaps across nine cancer types where medicines were publicly funded in Australia, but not in New Zealand.

Other groups identified dozens more funding gaps in cancer drug funding.

The Cancer Control Agency/Te Aho o Te Kahu said the panel made two recommendations on whether cancer medicines should be funded differently to other medicines.

"The panel has recommended that cancer medicines be considered in the same way as other medicines are," the agency's chief executive Dr Diana Sarfati said.

"We understand the rationale behind this decision given the demands on Pharmac and the competing priorities it has to balance."

Sarfati said cancer medicines currently had an accelerated pathway for Pharmac consideration.

The third specific recommendation was that Pharmac work with the agency to better integrate with the cancer sector and ensure fair access to funded cancer medicines.

"This is something we are already doing and look forward to increasing this partnership in future," Sarfati added.