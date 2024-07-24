St John volunteer Denis Orme and resident Jo Tucker presented the petition to Northland MP Grant McCallum on behalf of the community.
A community-led petition with more than 1100 signatures, highlighting Northlanders’ concerns about changes to St John ambulance services in the Hokianga, is on its way to Parliament.
Earlier this month the Northern Advocate reported that Hokianga residents sparked the petition to reverse Hato Hone St John’s “life-threatening” decisions to replace Rāwene’s current Mercedes Gen2 ambulance with a smaller Volkswagen first response unit.
Residents and some Northland St John volunteers say the VW first response units won’t accommodate larger patients or handle the area’s rough, rural roads.
The petition also calls for the retention of Rāwene station’s Lifepak defibrillator unit, a portable device which enables an ECG (electrocardiogram) to be transmitted to a clinical desk for immediate support.
It also calls for an immediate volunteer recruitment drive in the area.
St John has previously disputed the claims and says the petition circulating “contains various inaccuracies”.
Volkswagen first-response vehicles have the same clinical tools as standard ambulances, and are designed to handle rural conditions, St John Te Tai Tokerau district operations manager Ben Lockie said.
However, when asked what those inaccuracies were, whether St John was going ahead with the changes in light of the petition, and whether residents were consulted on the changes, a spokesman said St John did not wish to comment further.
Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.