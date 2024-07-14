A petition protesting the changes is being circulated on social media, and at shops, cafes, and petrol stations in Hokianga.
It raises concerns that the smaller vehicles are not fit for purpose, won’t cope with Hokianga’s rural roads, and will put its 12,000 residents at risk.
There are also concerns about the removal of Rāwene station’s Lifepak defibrillator unit, which enables an ECG (electrocardiogram) to be transmitted to a clinical desk for immediate support and also carries out blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen levels.
“This is a kick in the teeth for this small community,” Tucker said.
“There have been occasions when an ambulance has been called and it has taken an hour or more to reach its destination.
“Based on the delays, we have come to rely on the Northland regional helicopter but because of weather and terrain, the St John vehicle is sometimes our only lifeline in this remote community.
“If they [volunteers] have to resort to using vehicles that are not fit for purpose and [do] not have the Lifepak... I hate to think what the outcome for some patients will be.”
In Hokianga, there is currently one St John volunteer based at the Rāwene station and two volunteers at the Kohukohu station.
Hato Hone St John Te Tai Tokerau district operations manager Ben Lockie said the modern VW first-response unit being deployed in Rāwene would replace an older ambulance that has travelled over 500,000 km since it entered service.
There are 50 of the vehicles in use across New Zealand, including the East Cape, West Coast and central plateau, which are known for their challenging terrain, he said.
“These fit-for-purpose vehicles are designed to handle rural conditions and are well suited to driving on narrow, winding roads like those found in rural locations.”
Lockie said the vehicles are equipped with the same clinical tools as standard ambulances, such as ECG and vital signs-monitoring equipment, a life-saving defibrillator and a stretcher.
“They also have the capacity to transport patients to the nearest hospital or medical centre, when needed,” he said.