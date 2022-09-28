Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Peter Davis: The perception of ram raids and violent crime and the reality

By Peter Davis
5 mins to read
A stolen vehicle is abandoned at the scene of a failed ram raid attempt at the Caltex in Mangere. Photo / Hayden Woodward, File

A stolen vehicle is abandoned at the scene of a failed ram raid attempt at the Caltex in Mangere. Photo / Hayden Woodward, File

OPINION

With the surge in ram raids and other high-profile crimes reported in the media it would be easy to fear that we have a crime wave on our hands, particularly affecting young people.

Yet,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.