Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
ROYALS

Ross Stitt: Don't expect Australia to lead the way to a republic

By Ross Stitt
5 mins to read
A Roy Morgan poll taken after Charles' ascension found 60 per cent of Australians would stick with the status quo. Photo / Brett Phibbs, File

A Roy Morgan poll taken after Charles' ascension found 60 per cent of Australians would stick with the status quo. Photo / Brett Phibbs, File

OPINION

The Queen is dead. Long live ... the republic?

Countries throughout the Commonwealth are abuzz with talk of constitutional change, of discarding the monarchy, the last vestige of imperialism. It's 2022 and who wants

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.