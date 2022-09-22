Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Ali Shakir: Taking our sanctuary and security for the Airport to Botany Rapid Transit Project

By Ali Shakir
7 mins to read
Shoppers stroll through the Botany Town Centre. Photo / Ted Baghurst, File

Shoppers stroll through the Botany Town Centre. Photo / Ted Baghurst, File

OPINION

When asked to join the contributors to an anthology that Otago University Press was publishing in 2020, under the title "Ko Aotearoa Tātou | We Are New Zealand", I didn't think twice. The collection

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.