Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Peter Davis: Election 2023 - Pharmac and the dark shadow of adversarial politics

By Peter Davis
5 mins to read
A 19-year-old living with cystic fibrosis holds a precious one-month supply of Trikafta, anonymously gifted to him after publicity about his plight. Photo / Andrew Warner, File

A 19-year-old living with cystic fibrosis holds a precious one-month supply of Trikafta, anonymously gifted to him after publicity about his plight. Photo / Andrew Warner, File

OPINION

It is almost exactly 30 years since Pharmac was founded, proving to be one of the longest-lasting agencies in the health sector - and yet in the heat of an , it is in danger of becoming a potent target.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand