Peter Davis: Advice to the incoming Minister of Health

5 minutes to read

There is no 'magic pill' to fix our health sector but there are several strong improvements which can be readily deployed. Photo / Stuart Munro, File

NZ Herald
By: Peter Davis

OPINION

Dear Minister. The health portfolio is one of the most sensitive and complex. It absorbs 15 per cent of government expenditure and supports 80 per cent of all health transactions.

The sector is vociferous,

