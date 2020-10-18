Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Labour of love: How New Zealand reacted to Jacinda Ardern's historic win

5 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
PM Ardern speaks to the media after Labour's historic win
By:

Feature writer, NZ Herald

The Prime Minister's fence gleamed like a grin.

On Saturday, voters painted the town - and also the country - red. It was a landslide win to Labour, but in the early morning-after sun, it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.