Heavy rain, flooding and state of emergency in Nelson, massive blaze still burning at Christchurch scrap yard and misinformation group pushing followers to apply for key general election roles in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Heavy rain, flooding and state of emergency in Nelson, massive blaze still burning at Christchurch scrap yard and misinformation group pushing followers to apply for key general election roles in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

One person is trapped following a crash between a car and a truck on Red Hills Rd in Massey, Auckland this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency services spokesperson said crews responded to the car crash at 12.09pm.

"Four fire trucks responded, and the situation is still ongoing."

A police spokesperson said one person was trapped in a vehicle and initial indications suggested there were "serious injuries".

"Northbound traffic is blocked while emergency services attend to the incident.

"As this incident is in its very early stages, police have no further comment at this time."

MORE TO COME...