Person trapped after crash on West Coast

Emergency services were called to a crash in Hokitika at about 1.22pm on Wednesday.

A person is trapped in their vehicle after a two-car crash in Hokitika.

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 6 near the Kumara Junction at about 1.22pm on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two crews were on the scene at 1.55pm and a person was trapped in their vehicle.

A St John spokesman said two people suffered moderate injuries and one person serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit are attending.

A police spokeswoman said the Kumara Junction Highway is currently closed while emergency services work at the scene, and diversions are in place.