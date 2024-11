Trump is heading back to the White House and Unions call for plan to help young people into jobs.

A person has been seriously injured in a car-jacking outside a South Auckland McDonald’s fast-food outlet this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Bader Drive in Mangere’s town centre at about 4.40pm, police said.

“Police were called ... after a person was assaulted and had their vehicle stolen.

“No weapons were involved.”

A Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokesman said the service sent a rapid response vehicle and road ambulance to the incident.