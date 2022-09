Emergency services were called to an incident in Kawerau this morning. Photo / NZME

Emergency services were called to an incident in Kawerau this morning. Photo / NZME

A person has been injured in a hazardous materials incident in Kawerau.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they were alerted to a "hazmat incident" in Kawerau just before 10am.

"One fire truck is currently on scene," she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance, one manager and one helicopter were sent to the scene about 9.42am.

One person has been taken to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.