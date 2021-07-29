Person injured after crashing into power pole in Christchurch

A person has been injured after crashing into a power pole in Christchurch.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were called to the incident on Dyers Pass Rd at about 10.30am.
They confirmed a light pole had been damaged in the crash.
An NZME reporter at the scene said police, fire and ambulance were attending to a woman who had crashed into a power pole.
"She was trapped in the car for a short amount of time, the fire rescue team managed to get her out of the car relatively quickly.
"She had blood all over her face, and she's now off to the hospital," they said.
A St John spokesman said one person was transported to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.