Traffic delays after truck hits Southwestern Motorway's Walmsley Rd overbridge

Truck crash on Auckland motorway. Video / Simon Hayden

A truck has crashed into an overbridge on the Southwestern Motorway, SH20, this morning causing delays for motorists.

A large amount of debris is scattered across the southbound lanes.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 7:40AM

The centre lane southbound is currently blocked.

NZTA is warning motorists to take extra care and to expect delays through this area until the road is fully cleared.

Motorists face long delays while a significant amount of debris is cleared from the road. Photo / Simon Hayden

Police are in attendance and no injuries have been reported.

Auckland Transport has also warned that several bus services, including school buses, should expect "significant delays" in the area.