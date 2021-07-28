Traffic delays after truck hits Southwestern Motorway's Walmsley Rd overbridge

A truck has crashed into an overbridge on the Southwestern Motorway, SH20, this morning causing delays for motorists.
A large amount of debris is scattered across the southbound lanes.
The centre lane southbound is currently blocked.
NZTA is warning motorists to take extra care and to expect delays through this area until the road is fully cleared.
Police are in attendance and no injuries have been reported.
Auckland Transport has also warned that several bus services, including school buses, should expect "significant delays" in the area.