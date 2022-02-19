The car broke through a barrier and rolled over into the creek at Owhiro Bay, police said. Photo / File

The car broke through a barrier and rolled over into the creek at Owhiro Bay, police said. Photo / File

At least one person has been seriously injured after a car rolled into a creek at Owhiro Bay in Wellington, after a deadly night on the roads.

Occupants of the car were trapped before emergency services arrived on Happy Valley Rd around 6.30am.

The car had broken through a barrier and rolled over into the creek, police said.

People inside the car have been rescued and police said initial indications show at least one person is seriously injured.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or take an alternative route while the Serious Crash Unit attends.

The incident follows two fatal crashes overnight.

A person died after it appeared a car veered off the road and hit a fence on the Thames Highway near Ōamaru.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 10.15pm.

The driver was seriously injured and the passenger died at the scene.

The road has re-opened and the Serious Crash Unit is attending.

Three hours earlier a person died after a crash in Rongotea, Manawatū.

The death on Penny Rd was reported to police around 7pm last night.

An investigation is ongoing.