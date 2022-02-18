Person dies after medical incident on Auckland motorway

Waka Kotahi said the serious crash had temporarily blocked the left southbound lane on SH1 between Ramarama and Drury. Photo / Supplied

Waka Kotahi said the serious crash had temporarily blocked the left southbound lane on SH1 between Ramarama and Drury. Photo / Supplied

One person has died after a medical-related incident on Auckland's Southern Motorway this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the incident occurred near Ramarama, and emergency services were at the scene about 3.15pm.

"One person was taken to hospital in a critical condition but has sadly now died," the spokesperson said.

A southbound lane was partially blocked, but traffic was flowing slowly.

Waka Kotahi said the emergency services and response crews had since cleared the lane but motorists in the area could expect delays.

UPDATE 3:55PM

Response crews have worked with Emergency Services to clear the blocked lanes - this means all lanes are now open past the crash site. Emergency services and crews remain on-site as clean up takes place. #EyesOnTheRoad and expect delays. ^MF https://t.co/5StuBAOQPL — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 18, 2022

Emergency services and crews remained on-site as the clean-up took place.