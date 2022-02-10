Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth: Project Flyover, January 2022 Video / Pūhoi 2 Warkworth

The road builders of the highly-anticipated Puhoi to Warkworth highway are keeping quiet about delays, rising costs and an opening date for the $880 million project north of Auckland.



The NZ Transport Agency, Waka Kotahi, is refusing to release correspondence between itself and its PPP (Public Private Partnership) partners the Northern Express Group about delays and Covid-related costs on the new 18.5km four-lane highway.



A total of 22 documents since Auckland went into lockdown on August 17 between the two parties have been withheld in full by Waka Kotahi following an Official Information Act request by the Herald.

A new roundabout has been built where the highway reconnects with SH1 just north of Warkworth. Photo / Supplied

Waka Kotahi delivery manager of special projects, Mark McKenzie, cited commercial negotiations and ongoing talks about delays and costs associated with the August lockdown for withholding the documents.

Andy Thackwray, Waka Kotahi's national commercial manager, was upbeat about progress on the highway but would not give a new opening date.

The highway was due to open this summer and when Covid delayed the final earthwork season last summer, the opening date was pushed back to May this year.

Thackwray said the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic response on contractual agreements and obligations is being worked through with the Northern Express Group, saying Waka Kotahi will provide an update on the expected opening date as soon as this work is complete.

He said the Arawhiti ki Ōkahu and Arawhiti ki Pūhoi viaducts, at the southern end of the project, are complete. So, too, is the widening of Hibiscus Coast Rd.

About a third of the asphalt has been laid on the highway. Photo / Supplied

More than 500,000 plants have been planted across the project, five stormwater treatment wetlands are completed and a third of the asphalt paving has been laid, Thackwray said.

When the project opens, it will chop 11 minutes off the current route and be a much safer and more resilient drive for the 24,000 vehicles who use the road every day.

The drive north to Warkworth will feature natural forms, a kauri reserve at bridge level looking down on the Puhoi River, 50m-high cut slopes with layers of rock forms breaking out to valley views - all following a curved pathway.

Wellington's Transmission Gully highway has been plagued with problems and delays. Photo / Mark Tantrum

The Puhoi to Warkworth highway shares similarities to Transmission Gully in Wellington - both projects provide a new, safer and faster route out of their respective cities along SH1.

The highway, officially named Ara Tūhono, or "connecting path", has not experienced anywhere near the problems and delays that have plagued Transmission Gully.

The new 27km motorway out of Wellington, has missed several opening dates, had flawed chipseal and water seeping through the road's surface - and is being ripped up for repairs when it hasn't even opened yet.

The Herald is seeking comment from the Northern Express Group.