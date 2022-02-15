Shelley Macfie was driving drunk when she ploughed her vehicle into a barrier at New Plymouth's Centre City Shopping Centre. Photo/Tara Shaskey

A 65-year-old woman has been ordered to pay a New Plymouth shopping mall nearly $38,500 after she crashed her car into the building's barrier while driving drunk.

Around 9am on September 15, repeat drink-driver Shelley Macfie ploughed her vehicle into steel fencing on the third-floor car park at Centre City Shopping Centre.

The barrier was the saving grace for both Macfie and her vehicle, which was shunted from the building and suspended metres above the footpath.

Macfie had attempted to enter the mall's car park by pushing the button to open the barrier arm, a police summary of facts detailed.

But when she failed to hit the button, she drove into the arm and crashed into a parked vehicle.

Macfie continued driving before crashing into the steel barrier.

She was taken to hospital in a moderate condition and while there, a blood sample found her to have 200 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50mg per 100ml.

At the time, Macfie, who has two previous drink-driving convictions, told police she'd had a glass of vodka prior to the crash.

Shelley Macfie, right, appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday. Photo/Tara Shaskey

In November, she appeared in New Plymouth District Court on the matter, facing admitted charges of driving with excess blood alcohol and careless driving.

On the blood alcohol charge, she was sentenced to nine months' supervision, ordered to pay $241.99 in court and medical costs, disqualified from driving for 28 days, and ordered to have an interlock device fitted to her vehicle.

The careless driving charge was put off to a later date in order to establish the amount of reparation the shopping mall was seeking.

A restorative justice conference was also to take place but the mall did not want to take part, it was heard in New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday when Macfie reappeared.

Duty lawyer Caroline Silk said the reparation amount sought was $38,475.

Macfie's insurance would not cover the cost and she was in a difficult financial position, Silk said.

"With her age and having the pension and just working 20 hours a week on a casual basis," Silk said.

"And she does pay a mortgage and all the usual outgoings."

Silk suggested Macfie pay a lump sum of $1000 upfront and $30 per week thereafter, which Community Magistrate Sherida Cooper accepted.

Macfie was convicted on the charge and the full reparation amount was ordered.

Centre City Shopping Centre has been contacted for comment.