A truck overturned and crashed off the road in Hobsonville, pushing a car into a house. Video / Dean Purcell

One person is seriously injured and a truck is lying on its side in a residential property in Hobsonville this afternoon.

Lesley Willmot, who lives next door, said she heard a big bang on Hobsonville Rd at around 3pm.

"I was sitting in my lounge when I heard an almighty bang, I saw a truck had somehow managed to cross the road, down a bank into a house".

Willmot said although the house missed being hit by the truck, a car was pushed into the house during the crash. She also saw the driver and said he appeared to have escaped without major injuries.

The overturned truck in the front garden of a house on Hobsonville Rd. Photo / Dean Purcell

A spokesperson from St John said that one person was transported in a serious condition to North Shore Hospital in relation to the incident.

The truck appeared to have fallen over and then skidded into the property where it currently still lies in the front garden. It is unsure at this time what caused the crash.

A police spokesperson said the incident involved two vehicles.

"Emergency services are responding to a crash on Hobsonville Rd, West Harbour, this afternoon, one person has received minor injuries".

The spokesperson said the road will be blocked until further notice.

"Police are assisting with traffic management in the area while the scene is cleared".