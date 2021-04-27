Person in critical care, three in stable condition following Whangaehu crash

The crash occurred near the Whangaehu River bridge shortly before 5pm on Tuesday when a ute and van collided. Photo / Supplied

A woman in her early 60s remains in the critical care unit at Whanganui Hospital following a crash on SH3 on Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred near the Whangaehu River bridge shortly before 5pm when a ute and van collided.

Meanwhile, two males in their early 30s are in the surgical ward in a stable condition and one 6-year-old is in the paediatric ward in a stable condition.

A helicopter was called to transport one person to hospital and the road was closed for around two hours while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.