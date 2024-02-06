A look back at all the action we caught on video from Waitangi Day 2024.

A person has been taken to hospital following an assault during a free Waitangi Day concert at a West Auckland park.

Police said they were making inquiries after a report of an assault at Parrs Park in Oratia about 3.20pm today.

“One person has moderate injuries and inquiries are ongoing to locate those involved,” police said.

Whānau Waipareira-organised Waitangi@Waititi began at the West Auckland park at 9am and by noon around 35,000 people had already arrived, a Herald reporter at the event said.

Tens of thousands of people attended the free Waitangi Day festival in Parrs Park. Photo / Te Whanau O Waipaeira

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident about 3.30pm and dispatched one ambulance in response.

“We treated and transported one person to hospital in a moderate condition,” they said.

The Herald has also received a noise complaint regarding the event claiming the noise inside a nearby house was “intolerable”, even with its windows closed.

The person, who wished to remain anonymous, had been visiting a relative living in close proximity to Parrs Park.

“This level of noise is not necessary and should not be allowed. One should have a choice of entertainment in their own home,” they said.

They added that entering and exiting many properties in the area was difficult as cars were parked illegally.

A person told the Herald many cars were parked illegally for the free concert. Photo / Supplied

“Many side roads were reduced to one way by parking on both sides of the road. Apart from some traffic cones there was no sign of traffic management,” they said.

As of 12.30pm Google’s live traffic maps showed heavy congestion around the park, especially at the Parrs Cross and Seymour Rds roundabout.

A Herald reporter said traffic had backed up as much as 3km.

Heading towards the park, slow traffic stretched back as far as Woodglen Rd on West Coast Rd, to Sunnyvale on Seymour Rd and just past Bruce McLaren Rd on Parrs Cross Rd.

Heavy traffic around Parrs Park in west Auckland as people try to attend a free Waitangi Day concert. Photo / Barry Clifton

Waitangi@Waititi, which was celebrating its 10th anniversary, included performances by Sons of Zion, Katchafire, The Black Seds, Kora, Tiki Taane, Aaradhna, Savage, Tomorrow People and Illumingāti. It ran until 4pm.

Former Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett and his new band The Alter Egos are among international guests on the playlist for the event, which also includes kapa haka and dance groups along craft and foods stalls.

It's all goin' down at Parr's Park with Waitangi Waititi with thousands along to hear the music and taste the kai. As Tiki Taane sang: There ain't no party like a Waitangi party in the summertime".#WaitangiWaititi#ParrsPark pic.twitter.com/Yd8RMLLaUf — Dr Allison O (@NZAllison) February 5, 2024

Because of growing numbers, Waipareira moved the event from Hoani Waititi Marae to the park next door. Last year more than 50,000 people enjoyed the day’s celebrations.

The event began at 9am with a pōwhiri at the marae, allowing national and international guests to be hosted and welcomed.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.