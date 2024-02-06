The crowds at Waitangi@Waititi 2024 in Parrs Park, Oratia, just after 1pm.

Traffic is backed up around a West Auckland park this afternoon as tens of thousands attend a free Waitangi Day concert.

Whānau Waipareira-organised Waitangi@Waititi began at 9am in Parrs Park in Oratia and by noon around 35,000 people had already arrived, a Herald reporter at the event said.

“[That number] might well double, according to organisers.”

It's all goin' down at Parr's Park with Waitangi Waititi with thousands along to hear the music and taste the kai. As Tiki Taane sang: There ain't no party like a Waitangi party in the summertime".#WaitangiWaititi#ParrsPark pic.twitter.com/Yd8RMLLaUf — Dr Allison O (@NZAllison) February 5, 2024

As of 12.30pm Google’s live traffic maps showed heavy congestion around the park, especially at the Parrs Cross and Seymour Roads roundabout.

A Herald reporter said traffic had backed up as much as 3km.

Heading towards the park slow traffic stretched back as far as Woodglen Rd on West Coast Rd, to Sunnyvale on Seymour Rd and just past Bruce McLaren Rd on Parrs Cross Rd.

Waitangi@Waititi, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, includes performances by Sons of Zion, Katchafire, The Black Seds, Kora, Tiki Taane, Aaradhna, Savage, Tomorrow People and Illumingāti.

Former Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett and his new band The Alter Egos are among international guests on the playlist for the event, which also includes kapa haka and dance groups along craft and foods stalls.

It runs until 4pm.

Because of growing numbers, Waipareira moved the event from Hoani Waititi Marae to the park next door. Last year more than 50,000 people enjoyed the day’s celebrations.

The event began at 9am with a powhiri at the marae, allowing national and international guests to be hosted and welcomed.