A person was found with critical injuries in Papakura. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person was found with critical injuries in Papakura. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have closed a major South Auckland road after a person was located with critical injuries following an alleged assault.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Great South Rd, Papakura about 8pm following reports of a serious assault.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and an operations manager responded to the scene.

“One patient in a critical condition was transported to Middlemore Hospital.”