The body of a person has been recovered from Tauranga Harbour this morning.

The body of a person has been recovered from Tauranga Harbour this morning.

A person has been found dead in the water at Tauranga Harbour this morning.

Emergency services were alerted at 7.50am, a police spokesperson said.

The person's body was recovered by Coastguard a short time later.

Police are making inquiries to try to establish what happened.

No further information was available at this stage, police said.