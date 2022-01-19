Leonidas was found dead on Tuesday night. Photo / Givealittle

The family of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead in the Hutt River have thanked the community who helped search for him.

Leonidas was found at 9.15pm on Tuesday after an extensive search through Ngāti Tama Park was conducted by emergency services and members of the community.

He had been reported missing at 5.40pm. In a post to a Givealittle page on Thursday, Leonidas' aunt thanked everyone who had helped find him.

"Thank you to everyone who came by to help in the search for our boy, but this is only the beginning of a very long journey ahead."

She added funerals can be a "massive strain" on whānau, so any contribution was greatly appreciated.

The page had raised more than $5000 at the time of writing.

In a post on social media, Leonidas' mother said she was "shattered" by her son's death.

"I'm shattered with no words ... loving all the love and thanking you all," she wrote in reference to those who helped search.

A rahui has been placed on the river from Wednesday through until one day after Leonidas' tangihanga.

Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy said he was saddened by the news of Leonidas' death, and also thanked all the agencies who supported the search efforts.

"My sincere thoughts are with the family at this difficult time and myself and council will continue to support in any way we can."