At least 10 police cars were last night at Grove Rd, which had been cordoned off. File photo / NZME

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in Christchurch yesterday.

The woman, aged 37, was found deceased at her home in Addington on Saturday night, police said.

A scene examination is under way at the Grove Rd property, and part of the road has been cordoned off.

Police thanked residents for their understanding and cooperation.

About 10.30pm last night a person at the scene said Grove Rd had been sealed off, with armed police and 10 vehicles attending the incident.