Person escapes with moderate injuries after car rolls into North Shore construction site

A car has rolled onto a construction site on Onewa Rd. Photo / Alex Burton

A car has rolled onto a construction site on Onewa Rd. Photo / Alex Burton

A person escaped with moderate injuries after a car rolled onto a North Shore construction site.

A police spokesman said they received a report a single car crash just before 3.30pm.

"This was a report of a car rolling into a construction site on Onewa Rd, Northcote - between Bruce St and Onewa Rd off-ramp," the spokesman said.

A St John spokesperson said they attended a crash on Auckland's Onewa road this afternoon. One person had moderate injuries but "refused transport".

Arrangements are being made to remove the vehicle.

A St John spokeswoman said the injured person "refused transport" by staff at the scene. Photo / Alex Burton

A crash that killed two people in Auckland last night was one of several vehicle crashes in the region, with police rushed off their feet for the second night in a row.

Emergency services were also dealing with assaults and disorderly conduct overnight, much of it fuelled by alcohol.

Police say arrangements are being made to remove the vehicle. Photo / Alex Burton

A police spokeswoman said Tāmaki Makaurau staff - working in Auckland City, Counties Manukau and Waitematā - reported a busy Saturday night, with calls for service to alcohol-related disorder and assaults, and a number of vehicle crashes.