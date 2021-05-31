Person dies in hospital following May 29 Opiki crash

A person injured in a crash on Opiki Road near Palmerston North on May 29 died in hospital today, police have announced. Photo / NZME

A person has been confirmed dead after being injured in a crash on Opiki Road, State Highway 56, on May 29.



The crash involved two cars and occurred at 9am.



Two people were injured and transported to Palmerston North Hospital.



Sadly, one of them died in hospital today.



Police said they extend their sympathies to the person's family and loved ones.



Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.