Staveley Ice skating rink in Mid Canterbury. Photo / Facebook

A person has died following an incident at an ice skating rink in Canterbury - the second ice skating death in Canterbury in two weeks.

The person was airlifted in a critical condition from Staveley Ice Rink in Mid Canterbury on Friday afternoon.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded to the ice skating rink shortly before 4pm on Friday with one ambulance and a helicopter.

A police spokesperson said they attended a sudden death at Christchurch Hospital this morning in relation to the incident.