Person dies in hospital after suffering critical injuries at Mid Canterbury ice skating rink

Staveley Ice skating rink in Mid Canterbury. Photo / Facebook

A person has died following an incident at an ice skating rink in Canterbury - the second ice skating death in Canterbury in two weeks.

The person was airlifted in a critical condition from Staveley Ice Rink in Mid Canterbury on Friday afternoon.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded to the ice skating rink shortly before 4pm on Friday with one ambulance and a helicopter.

A police spokesperson said they attended a sudden death at Christchurch Hospital this morning in relation to the incident.

“The death will be referred to the coroner.”

The death comes less than two weeks after 13-year-old Kymani Hiley-Hetaraka died after suffering a catastrophic fall while ice skating on a school trip.

Kymani was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition on the morning of July 30 after the incident at the city’s Alpine Ice Sports Centre.

Her family said that she had suffered an unsurvivable head injury.

Two days after the incident, a family member announced Kymani had passed away in hospital.

Curtis Gwatkin and Maraea Hetaraka, Kymani’s parents, say their “baby” should not have had to die for something to change and that she should have been wearing a helmet.

Staveley Ice skating rink in Mid Canterbury picture supplied
