At the time of the incident, he didn’t have a floatation device with him and was skating alone.

He said nobody could hear him as he called for help because he was too far from any neighbouring properties. The only thing that saved him was his safety training.

“Fortunately I knew the drill ... Stay calm, big breaths, try to get the rest of the body to float ... slowly creeping on belly hooking a foot I managed to slide on belly to safety.

“If I did not know the drill I would not be here,” he said on social media.

Former Olympic speed skater Andrew Nicholson after falling through a frozen dam in Central Otago.

Nicholson is urging others to be aware of the risks and make sure they know what to do if they find themselves in trouble.

“As an Olympic speed skater I should have known better. Lesson learned. The rule I broke was skating on unchecked ice. Even if only the meters from safe ice.”

“Normally I take a surfboard, buoyancy aid, ice picks etc. the tools needed to safely self rescue,” he said.

Nicholson doesn’t want what happened to him to put people off skating outdoors.

“Don’t let this put you of ... I’ll be back tomorrow ... just don’t do what I did,” he said.

“Great to be alive. Otherwise, a great day. Got changed and skated all day,” said Nicholson.