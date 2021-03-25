Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Person dies at popular Whangārei Heads beach

Quick Read

In 2019 Ocean Beach was named as one of the top 10 most dangerous beaches in New Zealand. Photo / File

Northern Advocate

Tragedy has unfolded at a popular surf beach at Whangārei Heads where a body was found in the water earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to Ocean Beach, around 35km from central Whangārei, after reports a person was discovered dead in the surf near the southern end of the beach around 1.13pm.

Emergency services are at the scene in Ocean Beach where a body was discovered in the water. Photo / supplied
Emergency services are at the scene in Ocean Beach where a body was discovered in the water. Photo / supplied

The Advocate understands surfers at the scene had brought the person ashore.

A resident, who did not want to be named, said it was currently low-tide at the beach with "decent" but messy waves.

More details to come.