Person dies at popular Whangārei Heads beach

Tragedy has unfolded at a popular surf beach at Whangārei Heads where a body was found in the water earlier this afternoon.
Emergency services rushed to Ocean Beach, around 35km from central Whangārei, after reports a person was discovered dead in the surf near the southern end of the beach around 1.13pm.
The Advocate understands surfers at the scene had brought the person ashore.
A resident, who did not want to be named, said it was currently low-tide at the beach with "decent" but messy waves.
More details to come.