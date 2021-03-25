Person dies at popular Whangārei Heads beach

In 2019 Ocean Beach was named as one of the top 10 most dangerous beaches in New Zealand. Photo / File

Tragedy has unfolded at a popular surf beach at Whangārei Heads where a body was found in the water earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to Ocean Beach, around 35km from central Whangārei, after reports a person was discovered dead in the surf near the southern end of the beach around 1.13pm.

Emergency services are at the scene in Ocean Beach where a body was discovered in the water. Photo / supplied

The Advocate understands surfers at the scene had brought the person ashore.

A resident, who did not want to be named, said it was currently low-tide at the beach with "decent" but messy waves.

More details to come.