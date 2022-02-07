Person dies after dirt bike crash in Southland

The crash took place at Bald Hill, west of Invercargill. Photo / Google Maps

A person has died after a crash involving a dirt bike in Southland.

Police said the crash took place on Knutsford Rd in Bald Hill, west of Invercargill.

Emergency services were called just before 3.30pm. The person died at the scene.

Police said inquiries were underway to establish what occurred.

Ball Hill is an intermediate-level, 47km mountain biking track in the Longford Forest.

Meanwhile, a man is in critical condition after a mountain-biking incident in Cardrona, near Wanaka.

The incident happened at Cardrona Bike Park, with police alerted just after 2pm.

St John said one helicopter was sent to the scene and a man with critical injuries was flown to Christchurch Hospital.