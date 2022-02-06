Jordan Luck Band played Selwyn Sounds last year in 2021. Photo / Supplied

Selwyn Sounds is the latest casualty of the Omicron outbreak with organisers announcing on Monday that the event has been cancelled.

The event was expected to take place on March 5 in Lincoln and included Kiwi artists Gin Wigmore, Blam Blam Blam and the Automatic 80s.

Selwyn Sounds promoter David Parlane said, "this was a devastating loss not only to the large events industry but to the people who make Selwyn Sounds so successful.

"The team had been working extremely hard to make this happen but this is our only

option as the red light remains place."

Selwyn Sounds will not go ahead on March 5 with the 100 person limit after a shift to the red traffic light setting. Photo / Geoff Sloan

Jimmy Barnes and The Choirboys were due to perform had to pull out in December due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Parlane said that many music goers had travel plans and arrangements locked in place and that "Air New Zealand has advised us that given the current environment they will be reassessing mid-February as to whether or not they will extend their domestic flexibility policy."

Selwyn Sounds had rebooked many of this year's artists for 2023 and all tickets will automatically roll over to next summer's festival. They are also placing a $30 voucher to ticketholders' accounts to use for future events as a thank you for support.

Refunds will be made available for those who do not want to hold onto their tickets.

Selwyn Sounds join a long list of South Island Events that have been cancelled due to Covid-19.

Other key events include Christchurch's Electric Avenue Music Festival, Nostalgia Festival, The Great Kiwi Beer Fest, South Island Wine and Food Festival, Warbirds over Wanaka, Bluff Oyster Festival have also been cancelled.