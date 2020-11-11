Person dies after crash in Darfield

A person who was critically injured after a crash between a cyclist and car in Darfield on Wednesday has died.
Emergency services were called at about 3:15pm to the crash, which occurred on State Highway 73 near Creyke Road, Darfield.
"Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones," a police spokeswoman said.
Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.
Stuff has reported the person who died was a man from Darfield.
"A cyclist sustained critical injuries in the crash and was transported to
hospital," the police said at the time.
The road was closed until 8pm.
A second person suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the roadside, Stuff has reported.