Person dies after crash in Darfield

Photo / NZH

A person who was critically injured after a crash between a cyclist and car in Darfield on Wednesday has died.

Emergency services were called at about 3:15pm to the crash, which occurred on State Highway 73 near Creyke Road, Darfield.



"Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones," a police spokeswoman said.



Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.

Stuff has reported the person who died was a man from Darfield.

"A cyclist sustained critical injuries in the crash and was transported to

hospital," the police said at the time.

The road was closed until 8pm.

A second person suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the roadside, Stuff has reported.