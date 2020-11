Police were called to the Tarras crash scene about 8.35pm. Photo / File

A person has died in an accident in Central Otago.

Police were called about 8.35pm to the one-car crash on Luggate-Tarras Rd in Tarras.

The person who has died was the sole occupant of the vehicle, police said.

Traffic management will remain in place overnight and the serious crash unit will examine the scene, police said.