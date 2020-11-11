Auckland traffic: Multi-car crash blocks SH20 northbound lane

The right northbound lane near the Queenstown Rd overbridge was blocked. Photo / File

A multi-car smash blocked a lane Auckland's Southwestern Motorway during rush hour tonight.

The crash has since been cleared, but motorists were advised to expect delays as congestion cleared.

Just one lane was open on the northbound lane of the SH20, near the Queenstown Rd overbridge shortly after 4.25pm.

Motorists are advised to pass the scene with care and expect delays.

Police have cleared the crash, but delays were still likely as traffic moved through the area.

There have been no reports of injuries.