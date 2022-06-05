Police were at the scene of the car crash in Amberley, North Canterbury last night. Photo / Kurt Bayer

A person has died after their vehicle crashed into a river in Amberley last night.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle had gone off the road and into the Waipara River, off Double Corner Rd, around 5.35pm on Sunday.

"Two people were initially trapped in the vehicle but were freed," she said. "One of them sadly died a short time later, with the second person receiving moderate injuries."

Their death would be referred to the Coroner.

A reporter at the scene last night said police officers were using flashlights to scour the river below a one-way bridge.

The road was gravel and the area surrounded by farmland. A car appeared to be upside down at the edge of the river.

Two rescue helicopters were sent to the crash scene and the Serious Crash Unit had been advised.