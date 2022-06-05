Two people were initially trapped in the vehicle but are now out. Photo / NZ Herald

Two rescue helicopters alongside emergency services are responding to a crash in which a vehicle has gone into the Waipara River, near the bridge off Double Corner Rd in Amberley.

The crash occurred about 5.35pm.

Two people were initially trapped in the vehicle but are now out.

A police spokesperson told the Herald two rescue helicopters have been dispatched to transport the two injured people to hospital, and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The status of the two people cannot be confirmed.