Person dead, one seriously injured after Pukekohe crash

The crash happened in Pukekohe about 7.30am. Photo / File / NZME

A person has died and another has non-life threatening injuries after a crash south of Pukekohe.

Emergency services were called to Ray Wright Rd after reports of a vehicle going off the road about 7.30am today.

It's understood the crash happened near Nandina Lane.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed two crews attended the crash but referred all queries to police.

A police spokesperson confirmed the fatality and that they were still at the scene.

Cordons are in place on Ray Wright Rd and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.