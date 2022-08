McDonald Rd in Dipton West is closed while police investigate. Image / Google Maps

A person is dead after their car went into a waterway in Southland this morning, police say.

The person was the sole occupant in the car when it "rolled into a waterway off a road" in Dipton West, 70 kilometres north of Invercargill.

Emergency services were called to McDonald Rd, near Break Neck Rd, about 10am, police said.

"The sole occupant of the vehicle was unresponsive and was unable to be revived."

McDonald Rd was closed while the scene was being examined.