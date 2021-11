Emergency services are responding to an incident near Wanaka. Photo / ODT

A paraglider has been critically injured in a crash near Wanaka.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Treble Cone about 12.51pm on Tuesday.

A St John spokesperson confirmed a person had been critically injured and has been transported to hospital by helicopter.

Early indications suggest it was a paragliding crash, a police spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency NZ and St John also attended the incident.