Westfield Riccarton Mall. Photo / File

A person remains in Christchurch Hospital after being critically injured in an e-scooter crash.

The incident happened in the Westfield Riccarton Mall carpark between Division and Matipo Sts.

A police spokeswoman said one person came off the scooter and was transported to hospital where they remain.

"Police continue to make inquiries into the circumstances."

A St John spokesman confirmed the person suffered critical injuries.