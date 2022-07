Devonport Naval Base. Photo / Qiuyi Tan

A person has been arrested after being discovered on an Auckland naval base without authorisation.

Philomel commander Julie Simpkins, said the person was found at Devonport Naval Base yesterday.

Simpkins said they were removed from the base and arrested by police and issued a trespass notice.

"As the matter is now before the courts, no further comment can be made."