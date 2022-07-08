Sailor Jacob Biddle proposes to his girlfriend Takinoana Hawea on the dockside. Photo / Getty

Emotions ran high at the long-awaited homecoming of HMNZS Te Mana at Devonport Naval Base, and tears flowed as a sailor proposed to his girlfriend on the dock.

During the ceremonial homecoming in Auckland on Friday, sailor Jacob Biddle, who had been on the vessel, got down on one knee and proposed to Takinoana Hawea.

Her near-instant response of "Yes" was met with a chorus of cheers from the gathered crowd.

The HMNZS Te Mana left to get an upgrade in Canada three years ago, Stuff have reported Biddle was away for a year.

Work carried out included new radars, electronic detection and other above-water systems, the self-defence missile system, decoys against missiles and torpedoes, and an upgrade to the hull-mounted sonar, along with the combat management system that integrates these.

But it didn't come without its dramas, including the Covid-19 pandemic hitting partway through the work.

Numerous crew, and their families, were struck down by Covid during their stay at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, Vancouver Island.

Rear Admiral David Proctor said the upgrade work was critical for the Navy as it meant New Zealand could now make an even bigger contribution in the region, and globally when working with international military partners.

"With the upgraded HMNZS Te Kaha already home, the return of HMNZS Te Mana marks the next step in the restoration of the Royal New Zealand Navy's combat capability," he said.

"Once their modern systems have been fully introduced, the frigates will provide Aotearoa with high-end options over the full range of maritime operations.

"Te Kaha and Te Mana will be able to deploy through the IndoPacific and anywhere in the world to advance our national interests, including providing maritime security alongside our partners where needed."